HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 4.8%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.58. 115,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 268,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

