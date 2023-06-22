Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.