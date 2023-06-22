Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.65

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and traded as low as $19.63. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 1,902 shares trading hands.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

