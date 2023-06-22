Hornby (LON:HRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.18

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 90044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Hornby Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,685.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, sourcing, and distribution of hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. It offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

