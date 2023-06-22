Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 500083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

