Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 500083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Hudson Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15.
Hudson Resources Company Profile
Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.
Read More
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Resources
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.