Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.43

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOSSY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

About Hugo Boss

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

