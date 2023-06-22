Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Cap of $432.20 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Huobi Token has a market cap of $432.20 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00008876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

