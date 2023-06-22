ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 543,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,540 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

