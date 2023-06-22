Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.29

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $11.15. Ideal Power shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 9,467 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ideal Power Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ideal Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

