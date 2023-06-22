IDEX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

IDEX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDEX to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

IDEX Trading Up 0.7 %

IEX stock opened at $206.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 1-year low of $174.38 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

