IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading 2.4% Higher

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.40. 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,623% from the average session volume of 7,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

IEH Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

