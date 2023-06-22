Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Stock Price Down 20%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Imaging Dynamics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter.

About Imaging Dynamics

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical imaging devices in the Americas and internationally. The company researches and develops digital radiography (DR) equipment, including medical charge coupled device (CCD) detectors, medical flat panel detectors, multifunction X-ray machines, and veterinary X-ray machines.

