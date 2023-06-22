Independent Investors Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Independent Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after buying an additional 161,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $54.70. 1,208,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,557. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.