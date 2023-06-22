indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 501,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,978,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,590 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,293 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 709,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

