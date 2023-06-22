Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.79

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 7229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.03.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

