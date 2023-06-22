Insider Buying: ACDC Metals Limited (ASX:ADC) Insider Purchases 309,286 Shares of Stock

ACDC Metals Limited (ASX:ADC – Get Rating) insider Richard Boyce bought 309,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$23,815.02 ($16,311.66).

ACDC Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and resource development of heavy mineral sands projects located in Victoria, Australia. It holds binding acquisition agreements to acquire interests in the Goschen Central, Douglas, and Watchem projects located in the Murray Basin, Victoria, Australia. The company was formerly known as ACDC Metals Head Co Ltd and changed its name to ACDC Metals Limited in October 2021.

