Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £247.50 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £247.50 ($316.70).
Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £1,046 ($1,338.45) per share, for a total transaction of £26,150 ($33,461.29).
- On Friday, April 14th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £1,028 ($1,315.42) per share, for a total transaction of £51,400 ($65,770.95).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON:LTI opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.80) on Thursday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 944 ($12.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,305 ($16.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £2 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,028.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,031.49.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.
