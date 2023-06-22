Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys 23,140 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 23,140 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $1,731,103.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,512,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,294,439.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 21,731 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $1,626,348.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,609 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,166,148.39.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,656,694.25.

On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,690.67.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 147,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,088. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

