Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $155,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,477.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.74. 3,502,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,811. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Asana by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

