Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Sells 1,646 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $21,200.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,887.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 922,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coursera by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coursera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Coursera by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 545,401 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 462,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

