Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) CFO Sells 6,303 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $22,123.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 42,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 230,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 646,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

