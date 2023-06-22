inSure DeFi Trading Up 6.7% This Week (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $105.94 million and approximately $115,043.49 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, "inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/."

