Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,188.90

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,188.90 ($53.60) and traded as high as GBX 4,383 ($56.08). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,359 ($55.78), with a volume of 176,773 shares traded.

ITRK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($64.20) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($56.30) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($49.90) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,283.40 ($54.81).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,208.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,416.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

