Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 9.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $360.92 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.80.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

