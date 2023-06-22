Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $361.10 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

