IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $6.39 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 109,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

