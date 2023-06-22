IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 2.1% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

