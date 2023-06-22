IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.33 and its 200-day moving average is $202.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

