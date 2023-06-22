iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 75,592 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period.

CMF stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

