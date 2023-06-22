iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.48

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $75.37, with a volume of 151604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18.
Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on iShares Convertible Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Two Restaurant Stocks Yielding More than the 10-Year Treasury
- Why These 2 Pizza Stocks May Be About to Rise
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.