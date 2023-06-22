iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.48

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $75.37, with a volume of 151604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

