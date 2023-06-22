iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $149,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after buying an additional 664,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

