iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Planned Solutions Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.