iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

