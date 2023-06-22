iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period.

IUSB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 290,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

