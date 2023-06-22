iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Matrix Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

