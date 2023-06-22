iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 601,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 406,100 shares.The stock last traded at $72.42 and had previously closed at $72.85.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
