iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 601,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 406,100 shares.The stock last traded at $72.42 and had previously closed at $72.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

