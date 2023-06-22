iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 762,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,969 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 797,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.