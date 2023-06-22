iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,399,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the previous session’s volume of 512,932 shares.The stock last traded at $25.26 and had previously closed at $25.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

