iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,551 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBTE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $465,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.81. 95,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

