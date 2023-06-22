iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 57,522 shares.The stock last traded at $44.05 and had previously closed at $44.17.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $609.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
