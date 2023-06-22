iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 57,522 shares.The stock last traded at $44.05 and had previously closed at $44.17.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $609.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.