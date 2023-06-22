iShares International Select Dividend ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 14,411 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,962% compared to the typical volume of 699 call options.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

IDV remained flat at $26.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 451,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDV. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,576 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after acquiring an additional 658,013 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,838,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,417,000 after acquiring an additional 409,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

