iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,596,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

