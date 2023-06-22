iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.10. 2,014,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,591,100. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.