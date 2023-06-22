iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lessened by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,282 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

