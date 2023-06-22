iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466,025 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.72. 5,044,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,785,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.