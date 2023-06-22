iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,785,328. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

