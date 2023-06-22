iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.82

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.82 and last traded at $97.48, with a volume of 53611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.31.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

