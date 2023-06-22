iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.4% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $39,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.32. 1,952,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

