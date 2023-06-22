iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

