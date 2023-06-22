iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Lifted by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 6.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.55. 712,802 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

